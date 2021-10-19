Kathmandu Valley Confirms 354 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 354 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 8140 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 354 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 354 cases, Kathmandu districts records 243 cases, Lalitpur 87 and 24 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 957 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 806517.