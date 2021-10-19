Prime Minister Deuba To Lead Nepali Delegation In COP 26

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is scheduled to visit Scotland leading the Nepali delegation to participate in the 26th World Leaders Summit on Climate Change.

The Summit is going to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, from October 31 to November 12.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers held on Monday took a decision to this effect. Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, making the decisions public, informed about Prime Minister’s visit to Scotland.

The Cabinet meeting held today decided to form a Nepali delegation led by Prime Minister Deuba to participate in the Summit and the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

The Summit will be attended by world leaders including US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

COP-26 aims to address the global climate crisis. It is said that 20,000 to 25,000 high level dignitaries will participate in the conference.