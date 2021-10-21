Weather Forecast For October 22Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For October 22Across Nepal

Oct. 21, 2021, 10:12 p.m.

Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly to generally cloudy in Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

