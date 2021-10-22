COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 574 New Cases, 932 Recoveries And 11 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 574 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 808096.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 7253 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 470 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 134 people in 2123 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are 10,946 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 830 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 10,116 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 279 are admitted to the ICU and 91 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 932 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 785,813 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.2 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Friday added 11 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,337.