Floods And Landslides: Death Toll Reach 111 And 37 Missing

Oct. 22, 2021, 11:37 p.m.

Ministry of Home Affairs has informed that as many as 111 people lost their lives in the rain-induced disasters caused by incessant rainfall in the last four days.

Ministry said that 37people had gone missing and 35 had been injured in the disaster.

The death toll in Province 1 itself has reached 65 . A total of 32 deaths were reported in Sudurpaschim province, 4 in Lumbini, 1 in Bagmati,7 Karnali and 2 in Gandaki.

Of the total 60 fatalities, 13 were reported in Ilam, 28 in Panchthar, seven in Dhankuta, eight in Sunsari, two in Udayapur, and one each in Morang and Bhojpur. Similarly, 31 people killed in Sudurpaschim Province.

