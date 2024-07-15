Indrawati Flood Damaged Indrawati III Hydropower Project

Floods in Yangri and Indrawati rivers last night have damaged the Indrawati III hydropower project.

The dam in Tipeni of Panchpokhari of the 7.5 MW project has been filled with sand and the substation and power house has suffered damages, said Tashi Lama, Chair of Panchpokhari Thangpal Rural Municipality.

As a result, power supply in most parts of constituency number 2 of the district has been interrupted. Also, the road from Khaldekhola to Tipeni has been blocked.

Local resident Galbo Samden said that the bridge connecting Chinde Jatan along with Yangri bridge were also swept away by the flood. The Yangri and Indrawati rivers have washed away the agricultural land in the coastal areas.

The bailey bridge built last year in Melamchi, which connects Melamchi, Indrawati and Panchpokhari, is also at risk. Similarly, the newly constructed bus park, playground and covered hall under construction in Melamchi are also said to be at risk of flooding reports RSS.