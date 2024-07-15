Indrawati Flood Damaged Indrawati III Hydropower Project

Indrawati Flood Damaged Indrawati III Hydropower Project

July 15, 2024, 3:24 p.m.

Floods in Yangri and Indrawati rivers last night have damaged the Indrawati III hydropower project.

The dam in Tipeni of Panchpokhari of the 7.5 MW project has been filled with sand and the substation and power house has suffered damages, said Tashi Lama, Chair of Panchpokhari Thangpal Rural Municipality.

As a result, power supply in most parts of constituency number 2 of the district has been interrupted. Also, the road from Khaldekhola to Tipeni has been blocked.

Local resident Galbo Samden said that the bridge connecting Chinde Jatan along with Yangri bridge were also swept away by the flood. The Yangri and Indrawati rivers have washed away the agricultural land in the coastal areas.

The bailey bridge built last year in Melamchi, which connects Melamchi, Indrawati and Panchpokhari, is also at risk. Similarly, the newly constructed bus park, playground and covered hall under construction in Melamchi are also said to be at risk of flooding reports RSS.

Agencies

Argentina Wins The 2024 Copa América Title Over Colombia With A Late Goal
Jul 15, 2024
Spain Defeats England 2-1 To Win Euro 2024 Final
Jul 15, 2024
India Is Sending Equipment To Search Missing Bus Passengers In Chitwan
Jul 15, 2024
Newly Appointed Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli Is Taking Oath Of Office Today
Jul 15, 2024
Russia Suspected Of Sabotage Attacks In Europe
Jul 15, 2024

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

India Is Sending Equipment To Search Missing Bus Passengers In Chitwan By Agencies 17 hours, 35 minutes ago
Armed Police Mobilised Divers To Search For Two Buses Missing In Trishuli River With 65 Passengers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 16 hours ago
Two Passenger Buses Carrying 65 Passengers Missing In Trisuli River In A Landslide By Agencies 3 days, 17 hours ago
Monsoon Killed 88, Displace 3,462 Families By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 17 hours ago
Nepal Monsoon: 80 Die, 2764 Families Displaced In Disaster This Monsoon By Agencies 5 days, 18 hours ago
74 People Died And 88 Were Injured In The Post-Monsoon Disaster By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

Indian PM Modi Congratulates PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2024
Argentina Wins The 2024 Copa América Title Over Colombia With A Late Goal By Agencies Jul 15, 2024
Spain Defeats England 2-1 To Win Euro 2024 Final By Agencies Jul 15, 2024
The Startup Network (Nepal) Celebrates 2nd Anniversary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2024
NOU Opens To All: Dr. Shilu Manandhar Bajracharya, Vice Chancellor By Keshab Poudel Jul 15, 2024
No Uusing Nepal Against India But Important To Address Pending Issues: UML Leader Rajan Bhattarai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75