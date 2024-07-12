Armed Police Mobilised Divers To Search For Two Buses Missing In Trishuli River With 65 Passengers

Armed forces have mobilized divers to search for two buses that went missing this morning in Trishulima river in Bharatpur Municipal Corporation-29 Simaltal under Narayangadh-Muglin road.

Two long-distance vehicles fell in the place at around 3 o'clock in the morning due to the landslide that came with the incessant rain. whose rescue operation has started.

A micro bus coming from Birgunj in Parsa towards Kathmandu and a Ganpati Deluxe passenger bus going from Kathmandu to Gaur in Rautahat went missing in the river.

After the news of the accident, Armed Police Force Nepal no. 45 people from 17 Gana Chitwan and 25 security forces including 11 divers from Disaster Management Training School Kurintar reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

There were 65 passengers including the driver in two buses