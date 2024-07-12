Armed Police Mobilised Divers To Search For Two Buses Missing In Trishuli River With 65 Passengers

Armed Police Mobilised Divers To Search For Two Buses Missing In Trishuli River With 65 Passengers

July 12, 2024, 9:58 a.m.

Armed forces have mobilized divers to search for two buses that went missing this morning in Trishulima river in Bharatpur Municipal Corporation-29 Simaltal under Narayangadh-Muglin road.

Two long-distance vehicles fell in the place at around 3 o'clock in the morning due to the landslide that came with the incessant rain. whose rescue operation has started.

A micro bus coming from Birgunj in Parsa towards Kathmandu and a Ganpati Deluxe passenger bus going from Kathmandu to Gaur in Rautahat went missing in the river.

After the news of the accident, Armed Police Force Nepal no. 45 people from 17 Gana Chitwan and 25 security forces including 11 divers from Disaster Management Training School Kurintar reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

There were 65 passengers including the driver in two buses

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Budhair Plane Skidded During Landing In Bhairawa, All Passengers Safe
Jul 12, 2024
Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal Pays A Courtesy Call On India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar
Jul 12, 2024
Monsoon Killed 88, Displace 3,462 Families
Jul 12, 2024
IME Electric Included In 'Motul India Elite Club'
Jul 12, 2024
Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rainfall At Few Places Of Koshi, Madesh, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini Province
Jul 12, 2024

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

Two Passenger Buses Carrying 65 Passengers Missing In Trisuli River In A Landslide By Agencies 7 hours, 15 minutes ago
Monsoon Killed 88, Displace 3,462 Families By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 20 minutes ago
Nepal Monsoon: 80 Die, 2764 Families Displaced In Disaster This Monsoon By Agencies 2 days, 7 hours ago
74 People Died And 88 Were Injured In The Post-Monsoon Disaster By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
62 Dead, Four Missing In One Month After Monsoon Activity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Water Flow In Koshi Reaches 400,000 Cusecs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Budhair Plane Skidded During Landing In Bhairawa, All Passengers Safe By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2024
NEPAL ELECTRICITY MIX: Solar Power Is The Choice By Keshab Poudel Jul 12, 2024
Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal Pays A Courtesy Call On India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2024
IME Electric Included In 'Motul India Elite Club' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2024
China And Bangladesh Reaffirm Their Ties, Sign 28 Agreements In Beijing By Agencies Jul 12, 2024
Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand Pledge Continued By Agencies Jul 12, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75