COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 438 New Cases, 817 Recoveries And 8 Deaths

Oct. 23, 2021, 8:34 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 438 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 808534.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 4972 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 438 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 75 people in 1959 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are 10,559 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 802 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 9,757 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 222 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 268 are admitted to the ICU and 80 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 817 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 786,630 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.3 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Saturday added nine fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,345.

