Kathmandu Valley Confirms 209 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 209 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 6001 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 209 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 209 cases, Kathmandu districts records 159 cases, Lalitpur 41 and 9 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 522 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 809056.