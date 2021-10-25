Weather Forecast For October 26 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For October 26 Across Nepal

Oct. 25, 2021, 10:34 p.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the high hilly and mountainous regions and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the terai regions of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of the country. Chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountaineous region.

