COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 569 New Cases, 622 Recoveries And 11 Deaths

Oct. 26, 2021, 8:56 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 673 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 809729.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 9771 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 569 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 97 people in 2249 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are 10,296 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 784 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 9,512 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 252 are admitted to the ICU and 80 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 622 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 788,630 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.3 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday added 11 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,372.

