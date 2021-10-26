Greenhouse Gas Levels Hit Record High In 2020: UN

Greenhouse Gas Levels Hit Record High In 2020: UN

Oct. 26, 2021, 9:12 p.m.

A survey by the United Nations' climate agency shows that global greenhouse gas concentrations hit a record high last year.

The World Meteorological Organization released a report on Monday. The report analyzed 2020 data from international weather agencies for global average concentrations of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide.

The report showed that all three gases hit their highest levels since data collection began in 1984. Last year's carbon dioxide levels were 413.2 ppm, methane 1889 ppb and nitrous oxide 333.2 ppb.

It also showed that 2020 carbon dioxide concentrations were 2.5 ppm higher than a year ago, methane 11 ppb higher and nitrous oxide 1.2 ppb higher.

The growth of each gas was larger than the annual average over the past 10 years, despite the 5.6 percent drop in fossil fuel CO2 emissions last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Japan Meteorological Agency officials involved in data analysis warned that natural disasters such as droughts and heavy rainfall will become more common if global warming is left unattended. They stressed that long-term countermeasures need to be taken to reduce greenhouse gases.

Agencies

