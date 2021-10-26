Weather Forecast For October 27 Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout high hill and mountainous region.
According to the Meteorological Department, there will partly to generally cloudy in the high hilly and mountainous regions and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the terai regions of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of the country. Chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountaineous region.
