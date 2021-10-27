COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 582 New Cases, 495 Recoveries And 8 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 582 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 810880.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 7167 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 582 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 90 people in 2328 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are 10,375 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 825 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 9,550 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 254 are admitted to the ICU and 86 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 495 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 779,125 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday added eight fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,380.