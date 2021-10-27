Delhi’s Air Quality From Bad To Worse Due To Farm Fires, Calm Winds

Delhi’s Air Quality From Bad To Worse Due To Farm Fires, Calm Winds

Oct. 27, 2021, 9:37 p.m.

Delhi’s air quality index once again slipped to the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday, and is likely to deteriorate further to the ‘very poor’ category by Thursday.

The AQI on Wednesday was 232 with PM10 being the main pollutant, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin.

So far this month, the national capital has recorded four ‘poor’ AQI days.

AQI in the 201 to 300 range is considered ‘poor’, while an index between 301 and 400 is categorised as ‘very poor’. AQI in the ‘poor’ range can cause “breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure”, and ‘very poor’ AQI can lead to “respiratory illness on prolonged exposure”, according to the CPCB.

Going by the SAFAR forecasting system, the effective fire count in the northwest of Delhi is 656. The contribution of crop residue burning to PM2.5 levels in Delhi is 16%, the SAFAR forecast said on Wednesday. The wind direction is from the northwest, favouring the transport of pollutants, and local winds are calm making the dispersion of pollutants difficult.

Agencies

CJ Rana Conducts Single Bench Hearing, Judges Refuse To Join Procedures
Oct 27, 2021
ASEAN Calls On Myanmar To Accept Special Envoy
Oct 27, 2021
Greenhouse Gas Levels Hit Record High In 2020: UN
Oct 26, 2021
Japanese Princes Marries Commoner, Leave Imperial Household
Oct 26, 2021
Sudanese Military Seizes Power And Control The Country Following A Coup
Oct 25, 2021

More on India

Amit Shah To J&K Youth: August 5, 2019 Marked End Of Terrorism And Corruption By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Aryan Khan, 7 Others To Remain In Judicial Custody Till October 30 By Agencies 6 days, 5 hours ago
India Marks 1 Billion Coronavirus Vaccinations By Agencies 6 days, 5 hours ago
52 Dead, 5 Missing With Massive Damage Across Uttarakhand State Due To Flood By Agencies 1 week ago
Death Toll Rises To 18 In Landslide In Kerala By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Amit Shah’s ‘Untiring Efforts’ For Peace In J&K, Northeast ‘Have Ushered In A New Age’: NHRC chief By Agencies 2 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

Nepal's Grim Foreign Trade, Balance Of Payments, And Overall Economic Situation By Shanker Man Singh Oct 27, 2021
Prime Minister Deuba To Highlight Nepal's Concerns In COP 26 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 27, 2021
CJ Rana Conducts Single Bench Hearing, Judges Refuse To Join Procedures By Agencies Oct 27, 2021
Nepal And The World Bank Launch $60 million Nurturing Excellence In Higher Education Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 27, 2021
Employment Impact From The Pandemic Worse Than Expected: ILO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 27, 2021
Coca-Cola Extends Gratitude Towards Nepal’s Frontline Heroes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 27, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75