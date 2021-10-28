India Tests Long-range Ballistic Missile

India Tests Long-range Ballistic Missile

Oct. 28, 2021, 10:09 p.m.

India on Wednesday test-fired a nuclear-capable long-range ballistic missile from a coastal island in the Bay of Bengal.

The three-stage AGNI-V missile uses a solid-fuel engine and is capable of reaching targets up to 5000 kilometers away with high accuracy.

India's defense ministry said in a statement that the successful test is in line with the country's stated policy of having "credible minimum deterrence" that underpins its commitment to "No first use."

The missile was last tested in 2018.

The test comes amid India's ongoing stand-off with China in the Northern Ladakh region and is seen as a strong message to China. Experts say the test adds teeth to India's deterrence posture.

Agencies

