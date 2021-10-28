Japan Provides 114 More Oxygen Generators To Nepal

The Government of Japan has provided an additional 114 oxygen generators to support the Government of Nepal’s efforts in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Charge d’ Affaires of the Embassy of Japan, YOSHIOKA Yuzo, said he was pleased to hand over more oxygen generators to assist Nepali hospitals and hopes that medical equipment provided by Japan has been used to save many lives in Nepal.

Japan has been continuously supporting Nepal in the fight against COVID-19 by providing medical equipment, such as 25 blood gas analyzers, 25 portable ultrasound image diagnostic systems, 6 ambulances and 274 oxygen generators that are now in use at hospitals across the country.

Japan has been implementing comprehensive support to the health sector of Nepal, with advanced medical equipment such as MRI machines provided to 8 public advanced hospitals. In August, Japan provided AstraZeneca vaccines to Nepal. Another project to transport the COVID-19 vaccines effectively is expected under the Last One Mile Program with UNICEF.

The Embassy of Japan hopes to see an end to the COVID-19 pandemic and looks forward to working with the Government of Nepal and development partners to support the health sector in Nepal and get Nepal back on track for economic recovery after the COVID19 pandemic.