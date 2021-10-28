Japanese PM Kishida Offers Condolences To Nepal Over Devastating Floods

Japanese Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan, sent the following message of sympathy to Prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on the damages caused by floods and landslides by the heavy rain in Nepal. (Tentative translation).

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the flooding and landslides caused by the heavy rain that occurred all over Nepal, leading to the loss of many precious lives in various areas and forced many people to evacuate from their damaged homes and businesses. On behalf of the Government and people of Japan, please accept my heartfelt condolences for the victims and their families. I also express my sympathy to those who suffered, and pray for an early recovery of the affected areas.”