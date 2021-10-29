Weather Analysis For October 30 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For October 30 Across Nepal

Oct. 29, 2021, 10:12 p.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the bill and mainly fair throughout the country

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountainous region.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal-India 14th Bilateral Consultative Group on Security Issue Discuss Mutual Security Concerns, Disaster Management
Oct 29, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 490 New Cases, 569 Recoveries And 6 Deaths
Oct 29, 2021
Dr. Sharma, Acharya And Professor Khatri Picked Nepali Ambassadors To India, UK and The US
Oct 28, 2021
Japanese PM Kishida Offers Condolences To Nepal Over Devastating Floods
Oct 28, 2021
Nepali Congress 14th Conventions Scheduled For December 10-12
Oct 28, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For October 28 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast For October 28 Across Nepal: Mainly Fair By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast For October 27 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast For October 26 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast For October 25 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast For October 24Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Preventing Rapid Climate Change: A Hugely Complicated Taskfor Humanity To Tackle By Amit K. Shrestha Oct 29, 2021
Nepal-India 14th Bilateral Consultative Group on Security Issue Discuss Mutual Security Concerns, Disaster Management By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 29, 2021
Bombay High Court Orders To Release Aryan Khan On Bail By Agencies Oct 29, 2021
G20 Leaders' Summit To Start In Italy On Saturday By Agencies Oct 29, 2021
Nepal Listed As One Of The Top 10 Destination For 2022 By Lonely Planet By Agencies Oct 29, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 490 New Cases, 569 Recoveries And 6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 29, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75