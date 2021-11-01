COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 441 New Cases, 490 Recoveries And 9 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 490 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 818011.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 7468 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 441 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 92 people in 4196 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are 9,318 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 720 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 8,598 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 241 are admitted to the ICU and 74 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 490 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 792,2277 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.4 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday added nine fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,416.