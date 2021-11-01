Global COVID-19 Deaths Top 5 Million

The global death toll from the coronavirus has surpassed 5 million.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the United States shows that confirmed deaths worldwide from COVID-19 stood at 5,001,764 as of 10 a.m. UTC on Monday.

By country, the US tops the list with 745,836 deaths, followed by Brazil with 607,824, India with 458,437 and Mexico with 288,365.

It took 250 days for the global death toll to top 1 million after the coronavirus outbreak. Then, it took 108 more days till the figure topped 2 million, 93 days to reach 3 million and 82 days to total over 4 million.

But the pace of increase has slowed down, partly due to diffusion of vaccination. It took 116 days for the death toll to hit 5 million.

The number of weekly deaths is still at high levels in African and Latin American nations, as well as countries with conflicts including Syria. In Russia and other countries in Eastern Europe, the number of coronavirus deaths have risen to new highs.

The World Health Organization is urging a fair distribution of coronavirus vaccines to allow 40 percent of the global population to be vaccinated by the end of the year, and 70 percent by the middle of next year.