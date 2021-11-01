Global COVID-19 Deaths Top 5 Million

Global COVID-19 Deaths Top 5 Million

Nov. 1, 2021, 10:34 p.m.

The global death toll from the coronavirus has surpassed 5 million.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the United States shows that confirmed deaths worldwide from COVID-19 stood at 5,001,764 as of 10 a.m. UTC on Monday.

By country, the US tops the list with 745,836 deaths, followed by Brazil with 607,824, India with 458,437 and Mexico with 288,365.

It took 250 days for the global death toll to top 1 million after the coronavirus outbreak. Then, it took 108 more days till the figure topped 2 million, 93 days to reach 3 million and 82 days to total over 4 million.

But the pace of increase has slowed down, partly due to diffusion of vaccination. It took 116 days for the death toll to hit 5 million.

The number of weekly deaths is still at high levels in African and Latin American nations, as well as countries with conflicts including Syria. In Russia and other countries in Eastern Europe, the number of coronavirus deaths have risen to new highs.

The World Health Organization is urging a fair distribution of coronavirus vaccines to allow 40 percent of the global population to be vaccinated by the end of the year, and 70 percent by the middle of next year.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NEA Issues An Ultimatum To Two Chinese Companies To Make Progress
Nov 01, 2021
Ayurveda Campus And Embassy Of India Kathmandu Organise Talk Program
Nov 01, 2021
PM Deuba Arrived At Glasgow To Participate In The COP26
Nov 01, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 2 Across Nepal
Nov 01, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 228 COVID-19 Cases
Nov 01, 2021

More on News

NEA Issues An Ultimatum To Two Chinese Companies To Make Progress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 4 minutes ago
PM Deuba Arrived At Glasgow To Participate In The COP26 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 50 minutes ago
Dr. Sharma, Acharya And Professor Khatri Picked Nepali Ambassadors To India, UK and The US By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Prime Minister Deuba To Highlight Nepal's Concerns In COP 26 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
CJ Rana Conducts Single Bench Hearing, Judges Refuse To Join Procedures By Agencies 5 days, 7 hours ago
Dispute Continues In Supreme Court Disrupting Hearing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Ayurveda Campus And Embassy Of India Kathmandu Organise Talk Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 01, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 2 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 01, 2021
Nepal Army And US Army Begin Joint Disaster Management Exercise By Agencies Nov 01, 2021
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Lays Out Priorities After LDP Secured Received Absolute Majority In Lower House By Agencies Nov 01, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 228 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 01, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 441 New Cases, 490 Recoveries And 9 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 01, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75