COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 422 New Cases, 555 Recoveries And 11 Deaths

Nov. 2, 2021, 8:49 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 490 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 813433.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 7115 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 422 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 47 people in 3172 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are 9,174 active cases of COVID-19 across the country of which, 706 are admitted to various institutional isolations while 8,468 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 241 are admitted to the ICU and 74 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 555 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 792,832 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday added 11 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,427.

