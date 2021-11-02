Kathmandu Valley Confirms 140 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 140 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 7115 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 140 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 140 cases, Kathmandu districts records 99 cases, Lalitpur 36 and 5 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 490 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 813433.