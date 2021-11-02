KOICA Handovers Infrastructure Project In Nawalparasi District

The Government of the Republic of Korea through Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) is providing support at Nawalparasi District with its “Inclusive Rural Development Project (IRDN)”, official MoU signed between the Government of Nepal and the Government of the Republic of Korea on July 24, 2015.

The project has been working actively since then with three major themes: Basic Infrastructure Project, Conditional Infrastructure Project, and Locally Initiated Projects within 13 wards of two municipalities (Madhyabindu-6,7,8,9 and Sunwal- 2,5,9) and four rural municipalities (Susta-2,3, Pratappur-6,8, Sarawal-7, and Palhinandan-6). With the aim to support in recovering COVID-19 situation, the project also initiated relief activities and temporary quarantine shelter at Nawalparasi Project Sites.

On November 1 and 2, 2021, KECC (Korea Engineering Consultants Corp.)- an implementation agency of Basic and Conditional Infrastructure Project handed over “Deep Boring Tube Well, Bridge, Improved Village Road, and Renovated School Facility” to the local government of Madhyabindu Municipality in the presence of Mayor Chandra Bahadur Rana, Delegates from Ministry, KOICA, and Korean Experts Evaluation Team.

In the ceremony, Mayor expressed his appreciation to the Korean Government for the continuous support to Nepal in different sectors. He also extended his vote of thanks to KOICA and KECC for their part in project implementation. Mayor believes that facilities supported through the project will help strengthen the productivity as well as livelihood of the entire municipality. He assured government ownership of the infrastructures to sustain the contribution of the Korean Government and IRDN project.

Agreeing with the Mayor, Under Secretary of Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, Praladh Kumar Karki also extended his congratulations to KECC and KOICA. Karki mentioned that the long implemented project has start showing its outcome in the community level and has already benefited many households. He expects local government to fully own and utilize the facilities.

Likewise, Sunghoon Ko, Country Director, KOICA Nepal Office expressed his wish to see this project sustain and that all the community of Nawalparasi is benefited with the infrastructures in the days to come. Ko also highlighted the need for climate smart agriculture for the healthy and better living environment for ourselves and future generation. Lastly, he congratulated KECC and local government for the success.

Similar other facilities of the IRDN project at different sites implemented by KECC will be handed soon to the respective municipalities. Other than the mentioned infrastructure, IRDN has renovated ward office, constructed flood shelter, public toilets in market center too at different project sites of Nawalparasi District.

The deep boring tube well is constructed with the aim to support the supply of irrigation water and to improve agricultural productivity of the community. Likewise, the improved village road, bridge, and renovated school facilities can contribute to the overall efficiency of the residents of the municipality. In addition, project expects that the improved facilities will be sustained by the Nepal Government and utilized by the citizens fully. All the said project has been decided, implemented and used by the local community with an active coordination from the local governments. The community participation is core value of the IRDN project.

The government of the Republic of Korea through KOICA has been working in the sector of Education, Health, Agriculture and Rural Development, and ICT since 1991 through projects and volunteer assistance to Nepal Government.

KOICA also has ongoing rural development project with UNDP for “Value Chain Development of Fruits and Vegetables” focusing to improve income of 10,000 small holder farmers of 12 districts in Province 3 and 4. Likewise, the upcoming “Empowering Rural Communities in Nepal through an Integrated Approach to Health and Income Growth” is committed to enhance participatory health and rural development programs, and income generation activities.