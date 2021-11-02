PM Deuba Meets Presidents From Sri Lanka And Mangolia

PM Deuba Meets Presidents From Sri Lanka And Mangolia

Nov. 2, 2021, 10:29 p.m.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba met with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and President of Mongolia Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on the sidelines of COP 26 in Glasgow

“Renewal of close friendship between Nepal and Sri Lanka. Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba had a cordial meeting with President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa on the sidelines of COP 26 in Glasgow today,” tweets Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

PM Deuba With Presidnet Mangolia final.jpg

“Close cultural affinity brings leaders together. Prime Minister. Sher Bahadur Deuba in a friendly meeting with the President of Mongolia Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on the sidelines of COP 26,” tweets Ministry of Foreign Affairs

