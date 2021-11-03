Kathmandu Valley Confirms 171 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 171 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 6577 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 140 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 140 cases, Kathmandu districts records 137 cases, Lalitpur 27 and 8 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 395 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 813828.