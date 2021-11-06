Kathmandu Valley Confirms 74 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 74 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 2134 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 74persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 74 cases, Kathmandu districts records 52 cases, Lalitpur 9 and 12 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 128 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 814417.