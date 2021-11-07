Weather Forecast For November 8Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For November 8Across Nepal

Nov. 7, 2021, 10:55 p.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the western high mountaineous region.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 119 COVID-19 Cases
Nov 07, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 141 New Cases, 563 Recoveries And 9 Deaths
Nov 07, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 7 Across Nepal
Nov 06, 2021
Bhai Tika 2078 Concluded
Nov 06, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 74 COVID-19 Cases
Nov 06, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For November 7 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Weather Forecast For November 6 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago
Weather Forecast For November 5 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 16 hours ago
Weather Forecast For November 4 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 17 hours ago
Weather Analysis For November 3 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 16 hours ago
Weather Forecast For November 2 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

Afghanistan Lose, India Out Of T20 World Cup And New Zealand Reaches To Semi By Agencies Nov 07, 2021
Climate Activists Rally Around The World By Agencies Nov 07, 2021
12 Killed And 20 Injured In Salyan Bus Accident By Agencies Nov 07, 2021
Iraqi Prime Minister Safe After Drone Attack By Agencies Nov 07, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 119 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 07, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 141 New Cases, 563 Recoveries And 9 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 07, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75