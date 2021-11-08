COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 371New Cases, 423 Recoveries And 5 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 371 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 814929.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 2606 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 371 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, virus infection was detected in 19 people in 2420 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are 7,654 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 560 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 7,094 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 187 are admitted to the ICU and 43 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 425 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 795,822 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday added five fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,453.