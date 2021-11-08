Weather Forecast For November 9Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For November 9Across Nepal

Nov. 8, 2021, 10:57 p.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province , Bagmati1 and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the Provinces. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and western high mountaineous regions.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Three French Climbers Are Missing In Mount Everest Region, A Search Operation Is Underway
Nov 08, 2021
Chinese Army Provides Vero Cell Vaccines To Nepali Army
Nov 08, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 152 COVID-19 Cases
Nov 08, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 371New Cases, 423 Recoveries And 5 Deaths
Nov 08, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 8Across Nepal
Nov 07, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For November 8Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast For November 7 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast For November 6 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast For November 5 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast For November 4 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Analysis For November 3 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

The Story Behind: 200/600 MW of Electricity Wasted, No Buyers Yet! By Santa Bahadur Pun Nov 08, 2021
AEROTHAI To Bring Necessary Equipments To Conduct Calibration Flight At Gautam Buddha International Airport By Agencies Nov 08, 2021
Three French Climbers Are Missing In Mount Everest Region, A Search Operation Is Underway By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 08, 2021
Chinese Army Provides Vero Cell Vaccines To Nepali Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 08, 2021
Millions More People On The 'Edge Of Famine': UN By Agencies Nov 08, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 152 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 08, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75