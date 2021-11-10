Indian President Confers Honorary General Rank On Nepal Army Chief

Nepal Army chief General Prabhu Ram Sharma is on a four-day visit to India to explore ways to expand bilateral defence cooperation.

Nov. 10, 2021, 11:50 p.m.

In continuation of a tradition that started in 1950, Nepal Army Chief General Prabhu Ram Sharma was conferred with the honorary rank of ''General of the Indian Army'' by President Ram Nath Kovind today.

General Sharma is on a four-day visit to India to explore ways to expand bilateral defence cooperation.

Prabhuram-Sharma2.jpg

"President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the Honorary Rank of General of the Indian Army on General Prabhu Ram Sharma, Chief of the Army Staff, Nepali Army at a special Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

prabhram-Sharma4.jpg

Nepal conferred the honorary rank of ''General of Nepal Army'' to Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane during his visit to Kathmandu in November last year.

General Sharma also called on Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat today and discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral defence cooperation, officials said.

On Tuesday, General Naravane held extensive talks with his Nepalese counterpart focusing on various aspects of bilateral military cooperation.

Nepal is important for India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region, and leaders of the two countries have often noted the age-old "Roti Beti" relationship.

Landlocked Nepal relies heavily on India for the transportation of goods and services. Nepal's access to the sea is through India, and it imports a predominant proportion of its requirements from and through India.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan Provides Assistance To Build New Classrooms At Shree Basic School In Rukum
Nov 10, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 11 Across Nepal
Nov 10, 2021
Kishida Fumio Re-elected As Japan's Prime Minister
Nov 10, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 184 COVID-19 Cases
Nov 10, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 387 New Cases, 474 Recoveries And 6 Deaths
Nov 10, 2021

More on National

Japan Provides Assistance To Build New Classrooms At Shree Basic School In Rukum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
Nepal And The Republic Of Korea Held Fifth Bilateral Consultation Mechanism Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Climate Induced Loss And Damage Report Stresses Need For More Adaptation Measures By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
COAS General Sharma Calls On General MM Naravane By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Japan Assisted To Shree Malika Secondary School By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
A Nepalese Peacekeeper Working In DRC Receives UN Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Weather Forecast For November 11 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 10, 2021
India Hosts Security Talks On Afghanistan By Agencies Nov 10, 2021
COP26: Draft Calls For Phasing Out Coal Use By Agencies Nov 10, 2021
Kishida Fumio Re-elected As Japan's Prime Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 10, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 184 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 10, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 387 New Cases, 474 Recoveries And 6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 10, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75