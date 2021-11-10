Japan Provides Assistance To Build New Classrooms At Shree Basic School In Rukum

The Charge d'Affaires a.i. of Japan to Nepal YOSHIOKA Yuzo, signed a grant contract with Mr. Rudra Lal Jaisi, Headmaster of Shree Basic School Nakhira, for building new classrooms in West Rukum District.



The project is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government and involves a grant of USD 90,287 (approximately NPR 10.71 million). It is aimed to enhance the educational environment by constructing five classrooms. This will help students who previously had to study in deteriorated school buildings as well as outside in the school ground.

Shree Basic School Nakhira, established in 1975, provides education to more than 400 students. The condition of the current school buildings is unsafe as there are leaks in the roof. Also, due to the limited number of classrooms, around half of students had to take classes outside in the school ground. On rainy season, school hours need to be shortened, which put teachers and students in a difficult situation to manage their daily classes.

The Embassy of Japan believes the project will provide a safe and pleasant learning environment for students and will improve the students’ quality of education. We hope that this assistance to the educational institute will further enhance the friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal, including for future generations.