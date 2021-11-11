Kathmandu Valley Confirms 153 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 153new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

Of 153 cases, Kathmandu districts records 110 cases, Lalitpur 36 and 7 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 301 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 816060.