Kathmandu Valley Confirms 153 COVID-19 Cases

Nov. 11, 2021, 9:51 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 153new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 9609 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 153 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 153 cases, Kathmandu districts records 110 cases, Lalitpur 36 and 7 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 301 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 816060.

