Kathmandu Valley Reports 171 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 153new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 9134 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 171 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 171 cases, Kathmandu districts records 125 cases, Lalitpur 42 and 4 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 301 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 816060.