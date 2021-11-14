Delhi’s Air Quality Improves Marginally

Nov. 14, 2021, 10:29 p.m.

Delhi’s air quality improved marginally on Sunday, moving to the “very poor” category from Saturday’s “severe” thanks to winds picking up that help in dispersing the pollutants.

According to the forecast from the Air Quality Early Warning System, the AQI will continue to remain in the “very poor” category till at least Tuesday.

On Saturday, with the air quality in the “severe” category, the Delhi government had issued orders to shut schools for a week and asked all government employees to work from home in order to protect the children. As employees move to working from home, the number of vehicles on the road is expected to dip, thereby reducing congestion.

Construction activities have also been stopped till Wednesday.

According to the forecast, Delhi-NCR’s air quality is expected to be in the upper end of the “very poor” category for at least 5 days, with PM 2.5 as the primary pollutant. The contribution of farm fires on Delhi’s PM 2.5 concentration is likely to be around 5%, the forecast read.

Officials at IMD said that the city will see fog between Monday and Saturday, as temperatures will continue to dip. On Sunday, the minimum temperature recorded was 10.1 degree Celsius, three degrees below normal. The maximum is expected to be around 26 degree Celsius.

Agencies

