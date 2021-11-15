Kathmandu Valley Confirms 187 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 187 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 7554 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 187 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 187 cases, Kathmandu districts records 126 cases, Lalitpur 43 and 18 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 367 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 817333.