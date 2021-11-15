Kathmandu Valley Confirms 187 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 187 COVID-19 Cases

Nov. 15, 2021, 9:51 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 187 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 7554 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 187 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 187 cases, Kathmandu districts records 126 cases, Lalitpur 43 and 18 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 367 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 817333.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

India Funded Project Completed Reconstruction Of 50,000 Houses In Earth Quake Affected Districts Of Nepal
Nov 15, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 16 Across Nepal
Nov 15, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 367 New Cases, 270 Recoveries And 1 Death
Nov 15, 2021
Hongshi Cement Factory Connected With National Grid
Nov 14, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 15 Across Nepal
Nov 14, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 367 New Cases, 270 Recoveries And 1 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 32 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 113 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 291 New Cases, 348 Recoveries And 6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs On 118 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 260 New Cases, 478 Recoveries And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 171 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Defense Minister Dr Rijal Directs Officials For Collaboration And Cooperation In National Pride Projects By Agencies Nov 15, 2021
Sri Lanka Calls Postponement Of December BIMSTEC Summit By Agencies Nov 15, 2021
India Funded Project Completed Reconstruction Of 50,000 Houses In Earth Quake Affected Districts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 15, 2021
NBA Continues Protest Despite Call For Talks From CJ Rana By Agencies Nov 15, 2021
Nepal Rastra Bank Issues New Directive On Interest Rate By Agencies Nov 15, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 16 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 15, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75