NBA Continues Protest Despite Call For Talks From CJ Rana

NBA Continues Protest Despite Call For Talks From CJ Rana

Nov. 15, 2021, 10:37 p.m.

Nepal Bar Association has rejected the offer to hold talks with Chief Justice Cholendra Shamsher JB Rana.

Chandershwar Shrestha, Chairman of the Nepal Bar Association (NBA), rejected the offer made by CJ Rana himself for talks saying that there was no point in holding talks with CJ Rana.

Earlier today, CJ Rana had issued a statement urging the protesting members of the NBA to come forward for a dialogue.

NBA has been staging a sit-in at the Supreme Court premises demanding resignation from CJ Rana.

"We won't sit for talks. He (CJ Rana) should resign immediately," said NBA Chair Shrestha.

The Nepal Bar Association is continuing staging demonstrations demanding the resignation of Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana on Monday as well.

Law practitioners have been relentlessly conducting sit-in protests in front of the main gate of the Supreme Court.

It has been said that all the bar units of the NBA across the nation are protesting against the Chief Justice.

As Chief Justice Rana was prevented from entering the court from the main gate of the Supreme Court, he entered the court using an alternative entrance.

Agencies

Defense Minister Dr Rijal Directs Officials For Collaboration And Cooperation In National Pride Projects
Nov 15, 2021
Sri Lanka Calls Postponement Of December BIMSTEC Summit
Nov 15, 2021
Nepal Rastra Bank Issues New Directive On Interest Rate
Nov 15, 2021
Xi, Biden To Hold Online Summit Talks
Nov 15, 2021
U.S. Journalist Jailed In Myanmar Freed
Nov 15, 2021

More on News

Defense Minister Dr Rijal Directs Officials For Collaboration And Cooperation In National Pride Projects By Agencies 48 minutes ago
Reduce The Use Of Petroleum Products: Minister Bhusal By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Dhanusha District Administration Imposes Curfew In Janakpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Chinese Army Provides Vero Cell Vaccines To Nepali Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
COP26: World Leaders Back Deal To End Deforestation By 2030 By Agencies 1 week, 6 days ago
PM Deuba Meets Presidents From Sri Lanka And Mangolia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago

The Latest

Sri Lanka Calls Postponement Of December BIMSTEC Summit By Agencies Nov 15, 2021
India Funded Project Completed Reconstruction Of 50,000 Houses In Earth Quake Affected Districts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 15, 2021
Nepal Rastra Bank Issues New Directive On Interest Rate By Agencies Nov 15, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 16 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 15, 2021
Xi, Biden To Hold Online Summit Talks By Agencies Nov 15, 2021
U.S. Journalist Jailed In Myanmar Freed By Agencies Nov 15, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75