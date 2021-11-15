NBA Continues Protest Despite Call For Talks From CJ Rana

Nepal Bar Association has rejected the offer to hold talks with Chief Justice Cholendra Shamsher JB Rana.

Chandershwar Shrestha, Chairman of the Nepal Bar Association (NBA), rejected the offer made by CJ Rana himself for talks saying that there was no point in holding talks with CJ Rana.

Earlier today, CJ Rana had issued a statement urging the protesting members of the NBA to come forward for a dialogue.

NBA has been staging a sit-in at the Supreme Court premises demanding resignation from CJ Rana.

"We won't sit for talks. He (CJ Rana) should resign immediately," said NBA Chair Shrestha.

The Nepal Bar Association is continuing staging demonstrations demanding the resignation of Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana on Monday as well.

Law practitioners have been relentlessly conducting sit-in protests in front of the main gate of the Supreme Court.

It has been said that all the bar units of the NBA across the nation are protesting against the Chief Justice.

As Chief Justice Rana was prevented from entering the court from the main gate of the Supreme Court, he entered the court using an alternative entrance.