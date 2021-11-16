JICA’s New Project Starts To Improve Water Supply System In Urban Cities Of Nepal

JICA and Ministry of Water Supply (MOWS), Nepal Water Supply Corporation (NWSC) signed an agreement on Technical Cooperation Project to improve water supply system in urban cities of the country.

The project will improve the accessibility of safe water and satisfaction of customer services. Activities will be primarily piloted in the Pokhara branch targeting the sizable water supply facilities of 45 MLD WTP under verge of completion.

Despite bearing responsibility as public utility to provide water supply service to 23 major cities of Nepal, NWSC continues to suffer a meagre service delivery capacity. The project will improve operation and maintenance capacity, tariff collection capacity, human resource development capacity to name a major few components of the project.

Nepal has target to meet national SDG goal to provide 90% household with access to piped water supply by 2030. Such technical assistance intends to increase service delivery of urban towns to materialize the set national target.