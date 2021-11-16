Weather Forecast For November 17 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For November 17 Across Nepal

Nov. 16, 2021, 10:21 p.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

JICA’s New Project Starts To Improve Water Supply System In Urban Cities Of Nepal
Nov 16, 2021
The U.S. Is A Popular Destination For Nepali Students
Nov 16, 2021
Japan Provides Assistance To Community Health Center
Nov 16, 2021
Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2021: Importance and Significance
Nov 16, 2021
Australian, British And The US Ambassador In Rara Visit
Nov 16, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For November 16 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast For November 15 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast For November 14Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast For November 13 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast For November 12 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast For November 11 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

JICA’s New Project Starts To Improve Water Supply System In Urban Cities Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 16, 2021
The U.S. Is A Popular Destination For Nepali Students By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 16, 2021
Japan Provides Assistance To Community Health Center By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 16, 2021
Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2021: Importance and Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 16, 2021
Australian, British And The US Ambassador In Rara Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 16, 2021
Remittance Declines By 7.6 Percent: NRB By Agencies Nov 16, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75