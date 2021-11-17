Kathmandu Valley Reports 140 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 140 COVID-19 Cases

Nov. 17, 2021, 9:45 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 140 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 10106 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 140 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 140 cases, Kathmandu districts records 102 cases, Lalitpur 32 and 6 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 363 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 818035.

