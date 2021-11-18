PM Deuba And US Asst. Secretary Lu Discuss Matter Relating To Nepal-US Relations

Nov. 18, 2021, 10:57 p.m.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and visiting US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu discussed the matter related to the long standing Nepal-US relations.

The visiting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs of the United States Department of State Ambassador Donald Lu paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister Deuba this evening.

Various matters concerning Nepal-US relations, cooperation in the context of COVID-19 pandemic, post-pandemic recovery and other matters of common interests featured during the call on. The conversation also covered various areas of Nepal’s development priorities as well as the United States’ cooperation, including the MCC. Both sides expressed satisfaction on the overall state of Nepal-US relations.

The Prime Minister thanked the US Government for continued cooperation in the socio-economic development of Nepal. He expressed appreciation for the generous support of COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal. The Assistant Secretary assured the Prime Minister of continued US cooperation to Nepal.

Discussions were also held about the recently concluded COP26 as well as the adverse impact of climate change on the economy of Nepal. Assistant Secretary of State Ambassador Lu conveyed the US Government's planned support in the areas of adaptation and mitigation through climate finance and technology transfer.

Prime Minister highlighted Nepal’s democratic credentials and the commitment to human rights and the rule of law. The Assistant Secretary of State appreciated the progress made by Nepal in consolidating democracy and thanked the Prime Minister for confirming participation in the forthcoming Summit for Democracy to be convened by the President of the United States.

"We exchanged views on matters relating to longstanding Nepal-US friendship, cooperation, and various aspects of multidimensional bilateral relations," informed Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba through his Twitter handle.

During the meeting with Prime Minister Deuba, Assistant Secretary Lu was accompanied by Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Kelly Keiderling and US ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry.

"Asst. Secretary Lu & DAS Keiderling reiterated the United States' commitment to continuing its support & partnership w/ Nepal in the areas of mutual interest like COVID-19 and climate change, & others," US ambassador Berry tweeted after the meeting.

