Foreign Minister Dr.Khadka And US Assistant Secretary Donald Lu Discuss Wide Areas of Nepal-US Friendship And Cooperation

Foreign Minister Dr.Khadka And US Assistant Secretary Donald Lu Discuss Wide Areas of Nepal-US Friendship And Cooperation

Nov. 19, 2021, 10:05 p.m.

Dr. Narayan Khadka, Minister for Foreign Affairs, received the visiting US delegation led by Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs of the Department of State Donald Lu this afternoon.

During the meeting, discussions were held on wide areas of Nepal-US friendship and cooperation. Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka thanked the US Government for valuable medical support including vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic. The conversation also covered various areas of Nepal’s development priorities as well as the role of trade and investment in the post-pandemic economic recovery.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides exchanged views on the longstanding US cooperation to Nepal, including MCC projects that could be important for the country’s economic development. The Assistant Secretary of State, while conveying to the Foreign Minister the congratulatory message from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, looked forward to working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on matters of mutual interests. He also assured the Foreign Minister of the continued US cooperation to Nepal.

Acknowledging the adverse impacts of climate change on climate vulnerable mountainous countries like Nepal, the two sides discussed effective climate action and the need for financing adaptation and mitigation measures.

The two sides discussed the dynamics of Nepal-US relations in the changed international context as well as the ways and means to take forward bilateral engagements, including through the exchange of high-level visits, economic partnerships and people to people contacts.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

UNICEF Calls For Reimagining A Better Post Pandemic World For Every Child
Nov 19, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 20 Across Nepal
Nov 19, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 120 COVID-19 Cases
Nov 19, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 271 New Cases, 369 Recoveries And 5 Deaths
Nov 19, 2021
PM Deuba And US Asst. Secretary Lu Discuss Matter Relating To Nepal-US Relations
Nov 18, 2021

More on National

UNICEF Calls For Reimagining A Better Post Pandemic World For Every Child By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 24 minutes ago
PM Deuba And US Asst. Secretary Lu Discuss Matter Relating To Nepal-US Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Nepal And The World Bank Launch Rural Enterprise And Economic Development Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
The Majority Of Young People See Serious Risks For Children Online: UNICEF Survey By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Japan To Install Medical Equipment For Treating Cataract and Glaucoma In Koshi Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
India Assisted To Construct New School Building In Butwal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Weather Forecast For November 20 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2021
Indian PM Modi To Repeal Controversial Farm Laws By Agencies Nov 19, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 120 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 271 New Cases, 369 Recoveries And 5 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2021
NEPAL-INDIA ELECTRICTY From Exchange To Trade By A Correspondent Nov 19, 2021
DCA REPORT Stress Adaptation Measures By A Correspondent Nov 19, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75