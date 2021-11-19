Kathmandu Valley Reports 120 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 120 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 7777 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 120 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 120 cases, Kathmandu districts records 91 cases, Lalitpur 19 and 10 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 363 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 818578.