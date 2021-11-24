COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 305 New Cases, 232 Recoveries And 4 Death

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 305 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 820004.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 7590 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 305 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, 27 people tested positive for the virus infection in the antigen tests of 2330.

The Ministry said that there are 7,369 active cases of COVID-19. Of them, are 206 admitted to the ICU and four are under treatment with the ventilator facility. Of the active patients, 223 are admitted to the ICU and 51 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 232 people have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, according to the MoHP. The nation has recorded 801,122 cases of recovery till today and the recovery rate stands at 97.7.

A total of four people succumbed to COVID-19 in the period taking the national COVID-19 death tally to 11,513.