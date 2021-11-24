COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 305 New Cases, 232 Recoveries And 4 Death

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 305 New Cases, 232 Recoveries And 4 Death

Nov. 24, 2021, 6:34 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 305 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 820004.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 7590 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 305 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, 27 people tested positive for the virus infection in the antigen tests of 2330.

The Ministry said that there are 7,369 active cases of COVID-19. Of them, are 206 admitted to the ICU and four are under treatment with the ventilator facility. Of the active patients, 223 are admitted to the ICU and 51 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 232 people have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, according to the MoHP. The nation has recorded 801,122 cases of recovery till today and the recovery rate stands at 97.7.

A total of four people succumbed to COVID-19 in the period taking the national COVID-19 death tally to 11,513.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Urges Nepal To Pursue A Truly Fair, Comprehensive And Transparent Transitional Justice Process
Nov 24, 2021
Nepal-EU Joint Commission Meeting Concluded
Nov 24, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 181 COVID-19 Cases
Nov 24, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 24 Across Nepal
Nov 24, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 23 Across Nepal
Nov 23, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 181 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 28 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 144 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 313 New Cases, 273 Recoveries And 9 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Nepal-India Sign MoU To Reciprocate Recognition Of COVID Vaccinations Certificate By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 104 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 209 New Cases, 444 Recoveries And 1 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Urges Nepal To Pursue A Truly Fair, Comprehensive And Transparent Transitional Justice Process By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 24, 2021
Nepal-EU Joint Commission Meeting Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 24, 2021
Nepal Police Cyber Bureau Registered Over 1029 Cases Related To Cybercrime By Agencies Nov 24, 2021
Bimstec Leaders Could Attend Republic Day 2022 By Agencies Nov 24, 2021
Resumption Of India's COVAX Vaccine Supply Delayed By Nepal By REUTERS Nov 24, 2021
EU High-Level Delegation Meets PM Deuba By Agencies Nov 24, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75