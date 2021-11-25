Weather Forecast For November 25 Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas.
According to the Meteorological Department, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountaineous region.
