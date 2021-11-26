COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 242 New Cases, 302 Recoveries And 2 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 281 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 820527.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 7829 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 242 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, 28 people tested positive for the virus infection in the antigen tests of 2617.

The Ministry said that there are 7,287 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 391 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 6,896 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 175 are admitted to the ICU and 33 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 302 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 801,722 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday added two COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,518.