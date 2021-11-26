Kathmandu Valley Confirms 134 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 134 COVID-19 Cases

Nov. 26, 2021, 7:10 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 130 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 7829 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 134 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 134 cases, Kathmandu districts records 92 cases, Lalitpur 30 and 12 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 281 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 820527.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 242 New Cases, 302 Recoveries And 2 Deaths
Nov 26, 2021
UML’s 10th General Convention Begins In Chitwan
Nov 26, 2021
Israeli Film Festival Begins In Kathmandu
Nov 26, 2021
Zonta Club Of Kathmandu Launches Campaign Against Gender-based Violence And Child Marriage
Nov 26, 2021
Nepal’s Cases Of GBV Continues To Increase
Nov 26, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 242 New Cases, 302 Recoveries And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 55 minutes ago
Singha Durbar Vaidyakhana: Need To Learn From Patanjali And Baba Ramdev By Shanker Man Singh 8 hours, 26 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 130 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 20 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 281 New Cases, 298 Recoveries And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 24 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 181 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 305 New Cases, 232 Recoveries And 4 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

UML’s 10th General Convention Begins In Chitwan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2021
Israeli Film Festival Begins In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2021
Zonta Club Of Kathmandu Launches Campaign Against Gender-based Violence And Child Marriage By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2021
Nepal’s Cases Of GBV Continues To Increase By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2021
Nepal Commemorates International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 26Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75