Kathmandu Valley Confirms 134 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 130 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 7829 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 134 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 134 cases, Kathmandu districts records 92 cases, Lalitpur 30 and 12 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 281 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 820527.