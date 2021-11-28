COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 154 New Cases, 325 Recoveries And 2 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 154 New Cases, 325 Recoveries And 2 Deaths

Nov. 28, 2021, 4:08 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 197 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 820724.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 8918 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 154 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, 4 people tested positive for the virus infection in the antigen tests of 2314.

The Ministry said that there are 6,966 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 377 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 6,589 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 171 are admitted to the ICU and 33 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 342 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 802,389 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday added two COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,523.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 61 COVID-19 Cases
Nov 28, 2021
Nepal Urges People To Alert In The Wake Of New Variant
Nov 28, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 28 Across Nepal
Nov 28, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 131 COVID-19 Cases
Nov 27, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 197 New Cases, 325 Recoveries And 3 Deaths
Nov 27, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 61 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 40 minutes ago
Nepal Urges People To Alert In The Wake Of New Variant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 20 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 131 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 197 New Cases, 325 Recoveries And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 134 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 242 New Cases, 302 Recoveries And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Weather Forecast For November 28 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 28, 2021
WHO Labels New COVID Strain 'Variant Of Concern' By Agencies Nov 27, 2021
NRB Publics Its Revised Monetary Policy By Agencies Nov 27, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 27Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 27, 2021
UML’s 10th General Convention Begins In Chitwan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2021
Singha Durbar Vaidyakhana: Need To Learn From Patanjali And Baba Ramdev By Shanker Man Singh Nov 26, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75