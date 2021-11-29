UN Human Rights Expert To Visit Nepal To Assess Poverty In Nepali

UN Human Rights Expert To Visit Nepal To Assess Poverty In Nepali

Nov. 29, 2021, 1:03 p.m.

The UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, Olivier De Schutter, will visit Nepal from 29 November to 9 December 2021 to examine the Government’s efforts to alleviate poverty.

“Nepal has taken impressive steps to reduce multidimensional poverty in recent years,” said De Schutter, an independent expert appointed by the Human Rights Council to monitor, report, and advise on poverty and human rights. “I welcome the government’s commitment to further reduce it by more than half and to cover 60 percent of the population with some form of social protection by 2024. My visit will be an opportunity to assess progress towards these goals and recommend how the government can best support those in poverty.”

As Nepal recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, floods and landslides, and begins to implement constitutional provisions to protect the most vulnerable, De Schutter plans to look at the adequacy of the social protection system, including protections for the estimated 77 percent of informal workers in the country. Other issues include how Nepal guarantees access to land without discrimination, and the situation of groups disproportionately impacted by poverty.

De Schutter will hold policy roundtables and meetings in Kathmandu and in Karnali and Lumbini provinces, as well as Province 2. He will meet with national and local government officials, individuals and communities affected by poverty, as well as international and civil society organizations. A preliminary schedule of the visit is available here.

The visit of the Special Rapporteur is grounded in extensive input and research in advance of the mission, including a review of publicly available information, more than 30 advance consultations with Nepali organizations and experts, and a dozen written submissions from researchers, civil society, international organizations, and others.

At the end of his visit, the Special Rapporteur will share his preliminary conclusions and recommendations at a news conference – in person and live-streamed — on 9 December 2021 at 12:00 noon local time. Physical access will be strictly limited to journalists, who will be sent details in advance. Details will also be available on the Special Rapporteur’s website.

The final report of the Special Rapporteur will be presented to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva in June 2022.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 115 COVID-19 Cases
Nov 29, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 243 New Cases, 264 Recoveries And 1 Death
Nov 29, 2021
Nepal Bar All Visitors From Africa Till Further Notice Due To Omicron Variant
Nov 29, 2021
Minister of Energy Bhusal Paid An Inspection Visit To Tanahu Hydropower Proejct Site
Nov 29, 2021
India Assisted To Build A Primary School Building In Tinker, Darchula
Nov 29, 2021

More on National

India Assisted To Build A Primary School Building In Tinker, Darchula By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 35 minutes ago
Israeli Film Festival Begins In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Zonta Club Of Kathmandu Launches Campaign Against Gender-based Violence And Child Marriage By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago
Nepal’s Cases Of GBV Continues To Increase By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago
Nepal Commemorates International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago
Indian Army Gifted Tata Lapta Workshop Tucks To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 21 hours ago

The Latest

Senior Jouranlist Poudel To Receive Bijay Babu Memorial Journalism Award By Agencies Nov 29, 2021
Omicron Poses 'Very High' Global Risk, World Must Prepare: WHO By REUTERS Nov 29, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 115 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 29, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 243 New Cases, 264 Recoveries And 1 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 29, 2021
Nepal Bar All Visitors From Africa Till Further Notice Due To Omicron Variant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 29, 2021
Tiger Census To Begin On December 5 By Agencies Nov 29, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75