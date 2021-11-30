Kathmandu Valley Reports 104 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 104 COVID-19 Cases

Nov. 30, 2021, 5:44 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 104 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 4329 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 104 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 104 cases, Kathmandu districts records 64 cases, Lalitpur 29 and 11 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 245 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 821366.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

KP Oli Elected As CPN-UML Chair, Defeated Rawal In A Huge Margin
Nov 30, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 245 New Cases, 256 Recoveries And 2 Death
Nov 30, 2021
From Virtual To Experiential Travel Sri Lanka Tourism A Winner All The Way
Nov 30, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 30 Across Nepal
Nov 30, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 115 COVID-19 Cases
Nov 29, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 245 New Cases, 256 Recoveries And 2 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 27 minutes ago
Omicron: WHO Warns Of 'High Infection Risk' Around Globe By Agencies 10 hours, 18 minutes ago
Omicron Virus High Fatigue, Low Hospitalization By Agencies 10 hours, 37 minutes ago
Omicron Poses 'Very High' Global Risk, World Must Prepare: WHO By REUTERS 1 day, 3 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 115 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 243 New Cases, 264 Recoveries And 1 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago

The Latest

KP Oli Elected As CPN-UML Chair, Defeated Rawal In A Huge Margin By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 30, 2021
From Virtual To Experiential Travel Sri Lanka Tourism A Winner All The Way By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 30, 2021
Nepal Has Decided To Manage Persons Entering From Omicron Affected Countries By Agencies Nov 30, 2021
How Jewish are celebrating Hanukkah In 2021 By Agencies Nov 30, 2021
Bibaha Panchami To Be Celebrated In A Grand Manner By Agencies Nov 30, 2021
CJ Rana Admitted To Hospital By Agencies Nov 30, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75